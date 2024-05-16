Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Türkiye: Kurdish Politicians Convicted in Unjust Mass Trial

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A young man holds up a photo of Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtaş, in prison since November 4, 2016, at a demonstration in Diyarbakir, Türkiye, April 4, 2024.  © 2024 Sipa via AP Images (Ankara, May 17, 2024) – A Turkish court’s conviction on May 16, 2024, of 24 Kurdish politicians on bogus charges of crimes against the state follows a manifestly political and unjust trial, Human Rights Watch and the Turkey Human Rights Litigation Support Project said today. The court sentenced the 24 to prison terms ranging from 9 to 42 years, while acquitting 12 other politicians…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Delays in western aid have put Ukraine in a perilous position
~ Why do American rappers see Drake as not Black enough?
~ Cancer drug pollution is a growing global concern
~ Out with the old: Blue- and white- collar job labels aren’t cutting it anymore
~ Rights expert condemns death of Palestinian doctor in Israeli custody, urges independent inquiry
~ FIFA: Publish Robust Rights Framework for 2026 World Cup
~ Japan: Press Saudi Arabia on Human Rights
~ How Black teachers lost when civil rights won in Brown v. Board
~ At the heart of the budget is the sad truth the economy is weak. That’s one reason inflation will fall
~ Clean energy slump – why Australia’s renewables revolution is behind schedule, and how to fix it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter