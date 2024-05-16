Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

FIFA: Publish Robust Rights Framework for 2026 World Cup

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The logo for the 2026 US, Canada, and Mexico-hosted FIFA Men’s World Cup on a screen outside Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, May 17, 2023. © 2023 Jae C. Hong/AP Photo (New York) – FIFA should immediately release and commit to implementing the robust Human Rights Framework for the 2026 Men’s Soccer World Cup, which it developed through extensive consultations with civil society stakeholders and public officials from across North America. The framework, which FIFA shared with host cities in March 2024, will govern labor and human rights for all 16 North American…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
