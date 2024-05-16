Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Japan: Press Saudi Arabia on Human Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attend Kishida's welcome ceremony in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 16, 2023. © 2023 Kyodo via AP Images (Tokyo) – Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida should publicly call on Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to respect human rights, Human Right Watch said today. The crown prince’s visit to Tokyo from May 20-23, 2024, is his first visit to Japan as Saudi Arabia’s prime minister.As the Japanese government increases its engagement with Saudi Arabia, spanning…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Delays in western aid have put Ukraine in a perilous position
~ Why do American rappers see Drake as not Black enough?
~ Cancer drug pollution is a growing global concern
~ Out with the old: Blue- and white- collar job labels aren’t cutting it anymore
~ Rights expert condemns death of Palestinian doctor in Israeli custody, urges independent inquiry
~ Türkiye: Kurdish Politicians Convicted in Unjust Mass Trial
~ FIFA: Publish Robust Rights Framework for 2026 World Cup
~ How Black teachers lost when civil rights won in Brown v. Board
~ At the heart of the budget is the sad truth the economy is weak. That’s one reason inflation will fall
~ Clean energy slump – why Australia’s renewables revolution is behind schedule, and how to fix it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter