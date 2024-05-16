How Black teachers lost when civil rights won in Brown v. Board
By Diana D'Amico Pawlewicz, Associate Professor of Education Foundations & Research, University of North Dakota
Andrea Guiden Pittman, Professor of education, American University
Andrene J. Castro, Assistant Professor of Educational Leadership, Virginia Commonwealth University
Marvin G. Powell, Associate Professor of Education, George Mason University
As the nation marks the 70th anniversary of Brown v. Board, one of its most significant side effects − the large-scale loss of Black teachers − continues to affect America’s schools.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 16, 2024