Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Friday essay: ‘me against you’ – Jon Ronson investigates the perpetual outrage of the culture wars

By Alexander Howard, Senior Lecturer, Discipline of English and Writing, University of Sydney
The culture wars have been around forever, but keep taking new forms, and US variants threaten to spill over to Australia – as seen in the recent (overturned) ban on same-sex parenting books in Sydney.The Conversation


