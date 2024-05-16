Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We mapped a lost branch of the Nile River – which may be the key to a longstanding mystery of the pyramids

By Timothy J. Ralph, Associate Professor, Macquarie University
Eman Ghoneim, Professor and Director of Space and Drone Remote Sensing Lab, University of North Carolina Wilmington
Suzanne Onstine, Associate Professor, Department of History, University of Memphis
The largest field of pyramids in Egypt – consisting of 31 pyramids built over a millennium, including the famous Great Pyramid at Giza – lies along a narrow strip of land in the desert several kilometres west of the Nile River.

The Nile was at the heart of ancient Egyptian civilisation, and the location of so many pyramids some distance away from the river has until now not been fully explained.

In a new study published in Communications Earth & Environment, we addressed this puzzle. When…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Black teachers lost when civil rights won in Brown v. Board
~ At the heart of the budget is the sad truth the economy is weak. That’s one reason inflation will fall
~ Clean energy slump – why Australia’s renewables revolution is behind schedule, and how to fix it
~ Friday essay: ‘me against you’ – Jon Ronson investigates the perpetual outrage of the culture wars
~ If I’m diagnosed with one cancer, am I likely to get another?
~ Denser housing can be greener too – here’s how NZ can build better for biodiversity
~ A silent Trump with eyes closed and a convicted liar on the stand − 2 experienced observers of Trump’s criminal trial discuss what stands out
~ Gaza: what ceasefire negotiations tell us about how each side judges its progress in the war
~ Robert Fico: why the attempted assassination of Slovakian prime minister could fuel the information war between Russia and Europe
~ Let It Be: rerelease of 1970 Beatles film reveals how the history of popular music is written
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter