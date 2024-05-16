Denser housing can be greener too – here’s how NZ can build better for biodiversity
By Yolanda van Heezik, Professor of Ecology, University of Otago
Christopher K. Woolley, Post-doctoral Researcher in Ecology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Jacqueline Theis, PhD Candidate (Ecology), University of Otago
Maibritt Pedersen Zari, Senior Lecturer in Sustainable Architecture, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
The majority of 25 surveyed developments around New Zealand lacked healthy, ecologically meaningful vegetation. Applying biodiversity targets for medium-density housing could turn this around.
- Thursday, May 16, 2024