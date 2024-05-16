Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Denser housing can be greener too – here’s how NZ can build better for biodiversity

By Yolanda van Heezik, Professor of Ecology, University of Otago
Christopher K. Woolley, Post-doctoral Researcher in Ecology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Jacqueline Theis, PhD Candidate (Ecology), University of Otago
Maibritt Pedersen Zari, Senior Lecturer in Sustainable Architecture, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
The majority of 25 surveyed developments around New Zealand lacked healthy, ecologically meaningful vegetation. Applying biodiversity targets for medium-density housing could turn this around.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
