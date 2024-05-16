A silent Trump with eyes closed and a convicted liar on the stand − 2 experienced observers of Trump’s criminal trial discuss what stands out
By David E. Clementson, Associate Professor, Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication, University of Georgia
John E. Jones III, President, Dickinson College
Lying liars and closed eyes − both played roles in the most recent chapter of former President Donald Trump’s criminal trial in New York City.
