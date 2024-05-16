Tolerance.ca
Gaza update: why neither ceasefire talks nor the Rafah offensive appear to be working

By Sam Phelps, Commissioning Editor, International Affairs
Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, addressed his countrymen on Monday as the country marked its 76th day of independence. His narrative was predictably defiant. He trotted out his usual line that the war would not stop “until the Hamas monsters are eradicated”.

But the war has entered its eighth month and events on the ground suggest that the complete destruction of Hamas is still a way off. Netanyahu has for weeks argued that Israel must destroy the “last” stronghold of Hamas in the southern city of Rafah, where Israeli operations are becoming more intense. However, Israeli…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
