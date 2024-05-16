Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Natalie Elphicke defection: Keir Starmer risks feeding the perception that politics is ‘all just a bit of a game’

By Eric Shaw, Honorary Research Fellow in Politics, University of Stirling
Natalie Elphicke is the third Conservative MP to defect to Labour since the last election – but the first Tory rightwinger. She had enthusiastically backed Brexit, and was a member of the eurosceptic European Research Group of Conservative MPs. She has attacked Labour’s “softness on immigration” and harshly criticised trade unions.

In short, on most issues – Elphicke’s specialist interest of housingThe Conversation




© The Conversation -
