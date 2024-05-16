Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Plant-based meat alternatives are trying to exit the culture wars – an impossible task?

By S. Marek Muller, Assistant Professor: Communication Studies, Texas State University
David Rooney, Doctoral candidate, The University of Texas at Austin
As vegan meat companies lose revenue, one company is trying a new packaging approach to bring in new consumers. But this step is unlikely to help end the ‘Meat Culture War.’The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
