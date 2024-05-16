Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Who is Robert Fico? Slovakia’s controversial prime minister in stable but serious condition after assassination attempt

By Jan Culik, Senior Lecturer in Czech Studies, University of Glasgow
Slovakian prime minister Robert Fico remains in a serious condition after an assassination attempt on May 15. He was shot multiple times at close range after coming out of a meeting at a cultural centre in the town of Handlová. A man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

The 59-year-old Fico has been in office since October 2023, but also served two previous terms as prime minister, from 2006 to 2010 and from 2012 to 2018. He founded the Direction–Social Democracy (Smer–SD) party in 1999, and has led that party since its foundation. His political positions have been…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
