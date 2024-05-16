Tolerance.ca
Rwanda: Human Rights Watch Researcher Barred

By Human Rights Watch
(New York) – Rwandan immigration authorities denied entry to Clémentine de Montjoye, a senior researcher in the Africa division at Human Rights Watch, upon arrival at Kigali International Airport, on May 13, 2024, Human Rights Watch said today. De Montjoye traveled to Rwanda for meetings with officials from foreign embassies but was told upon arrival that she was “not welcome in Rwanda” for undisclosed “immigration reasons,” and Kenya Airways was instructed to ensure her removal from the country.“Rwanda touts itself as an open and welcoming destination, but the treatment reserved for those who…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
