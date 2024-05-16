Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change is linked to worsening brain diseases – new study

By Sanjay Sisodiya, Professor of Neurology, UCL
Mark Maslin, Professor of Natural Sciences, UCL
Climate change is making the symptoms of certain brain conditions worse, our new review has found. Conditions that can worsen as temperature and humidity rise include stroke, migraines, meningitis, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s.

Our brains are responsible for managing the environmental challenges we face, especially higher temperatures and humidity, for example by triggering sweating and telling us to move out of the sun and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ It’s time to give Labor’s first term a scorecard – have we actually seen any transformative vision?
~ Head of Amnesty International to make first regional visit to South Asia
~ PrEP was earmarked $26m in the budget. What is it? Will it stop me getting HIV?
~ Cumberland Council’s book ban has been overturned, but what is really happening in Australian libraries?
~ Thailand: State-backed digital violence used to silence women and LGBTI activists
~ Popeyes battle shows how big businesses protect their trademarks – even when they have no plans to come to NZ
~ Risk of ‘genetic discrimination’ by insurance companies is ruining people’s trust in vital medical science
~ Why is New Caledonia on fire? According to local women, the deadly riots are about more than voting rights
~ Alice Munro followed the back roads of stories, mapping routes home to southwestern Ontario
~ Sports are supposed to be for all – but new research reveals just how few LGBTQI+ people play sport
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter