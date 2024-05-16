Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Head of Amnesty International to make first regional visit to South Asia

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International’s Secretary General, Agnès Callamard, will make her first regional visit to South Asia from 16 to 24 May 2024. On 18 May, she will be joining the thousands of war-affected Tamils who will be commemorating all those lost to the internal armed conflict in Sri Lanka at an event in Mullivaikkal, Sri Lanka. On […] The post Head of Amnesty International to make first regional visit to South Asia appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ It’s time to give Labor’s first term a scorecard – have we actually seen any transformative vision?
~ Climate change is linked to worsening brain diseases – new study
~ PrEP was earmarked $26m in the budget. What is it? Will it stop me getting HIV?
~ Cumberland Council’s book ban has been overturned, but what is really happening in Australian libraries?
~ Thailand: State-backed digital violence used to silence women and LGBTI activists
~ Popeyes battle shows how big businesses protect their trademarks – even when they have no plans to come to NZ
~ Risk of ‘genetic discrimination’ by insurance companies is ruining people’s trust in vital medical science
~ Why is New Caledonia on fire? According to local women, the deadly riots are about more than voting rights
~ Alice Munro followed the back roads of stories, mapping routes home to southwestern Ontario
~ Sports are supposed to be for all – but new research reveals just how few LGBTQI+ people play sport
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter