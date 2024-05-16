Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

PrEP was earmarked $26m in the budget. What is it? Will it stop me getting HIV?

By Bridget Haire, Senior lecturer, public health ethics, School of Population Health, UNSW Sydney
HIV prevention was allocated A$43.9 million over three years in this week’s federal budget. Some $26m of this is for “PrEP” for people without access to Medicare.

PrEP means pre-exposure prophylaxis – the preventative use of antiretroviral medication in people who don’t have HIV, but who are at risk of it.

Antiretroviral medications are the drugs used to treat HIV, but if used before exposure, can prevent someone…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cumberland Council’s book ban has been overturned, but what is really happening in Australian libraries?
~ Thailand: State-backed digital violence used to silence women and LGBTI activists
~ Popeyes battle shows how big businesses protect their trademarks – even when they have no plans to come to NZ
~ Risk of ‘genetic discrimination’ by insurance companies is ruining people’s trust in vital medical science
~ Why is New Caledonia on fire? According to local women, the deadly riots are about more than voting rights
~ Alice Munro followed the back roads of stories, mapping routes home to southwestern Ontario
~ Sports are supposed to be for all – but new research reveals just how few LGBTQI+ people play sport
~ Investigating social media harm is a good idea, but parliament is about to see how complicated it is to fix
~ Popeye’s battle shows how big businesses protect their trademarks – even when they have no plans to come to NZ
~ Thailand: ‘Swap Mart’ Targets Foreign Dissidents, Refugees
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter