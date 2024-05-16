Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cumberland Council’s book ban has been overturned, but what is really happening in Australian libraries?

By Lisa M. Given, Professor of Information Sciences & Director, Social Change Enabling Impact Platform, RMIT University
Sarah Polkinghorne, Research Fellow, Social Change Enabling Impact Platform, RMIT University
More than 40,000 people petitioned to reverse Cumberland City Council’s book ban, showing the power of collective action against censorship.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ PrEP was earmarked $26m in the budget. What is it? Will it stop me getting HIV?
~ Thailand: State-backed digital violence used to silence women and LGBTI activists
~ Popeyes battle shows how big businesses protect their trademarks – even when they have no plans to come to NZ
~ Risk of ‘genetic discrimination’ by insurance companies is ruining people’s trust in vital medical science
~ Why is New Caledonia on fire? According to local women, the deadly riots are about more than voting rights
~ Alice Munro followed the back roads of stories, mapping routes home to southwestern Ontario
~ Sports are supposed to be for all – but new research reveals just how few LGBTQI+ people play sport
~ Investigating social media harm is a good idea, but parliament is about to see how complicated it is to fix
~ Popeye’s battle shows how big businesses protect their trademarks – even when they have no plans to come to NZ
~ Thailand: ‘Swap Mart’ Targets Foreign Dissidents, Refugees
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter