Human Rights Observatory

Alice Munro followed the back roads of stories, mapping routes home to southwestern Ontario

By Manina Jones, Professor, Department of English, Western University
Munro observed the ways time and perspective may alter understanding. Revisiting ‘Alice Munro Country’ in southwestern Ontario in Canada is one way to honour her.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
