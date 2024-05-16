Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sports are supposed to be for all – but new research reveals just how few LGBTQI+ people play sport

By Ryan Storr, Research fellow, Swinburne University of Technology
Carleigh Yeomans, Lecturer in Management and Marketing, Swinburne University of Technology
Kath Albury, Professor of Media and Communication and Associate Investigator, ARC Centre of Excellence for Automated Decision-Making + Society, Swinburne University of Technology
The topic of homophobia in sport has recently made headlines in Australia, with a series of homophobic incidents involving men’s AFL players.

These homophobic incidents are usually well-reported in news media, but research has rarely explored the impact on participation for LGBTQI+ people.

Fresh research into the problem


Our…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Thailand: State-backed digital violence used to silence women and LGBTI activists
~ Alice Munro followed the back roads of stories, mapping routes home to southwestern Ontario
~ Investigating social media harm is a good idea, but parliament is about to see how complicated it is to fix
~ Popeye’s battle shows how big businesses protect their trademarks – even when they have no plans to come to NZ
~ Thailand: ‘Swap Mart’ Targets Foreign Dissidents, Refugees
~ Floating robots reveal just how much airborne dust fertilises the Southern Ocean – a key climate ‘shock absorber’
~ Like being ‘slapped’ or ‘kicked’: judicial bullying is a problem in Australian courtrooms
~ Stirring films made the Snowy scheme a nationbuilding project. Could the troubled Snowy 2.0 do the same?
~ What Honda’s big electric vehicle announcement in Ontario really means
~ Choice and control: what can the ACCC do to stop NDIS price gouging and reduce costs?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter