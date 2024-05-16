Investigating social media harm is a good idea, but parliament is about to see how complicated it is to fix
By Rob Nicholls, Senior research associate, University of Sydney
Terry Flew, Professor of Digital Communications and Culture, The University of Sydney, University of Sydney
A new parliamentary committee will look into how social media operates in Australia, including how children access it. Regulating the industry won’t be easy.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 15, 2024