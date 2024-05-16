Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: ‘Swap Mart’ Targets Foreign Dissidents, Refugees

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Suspected Uyghurs are transported back to a detention facility in the town of Songkhla in southern Thailand, March 26, 2014. © 2014 Andrew RC Marshall/Reuters  Thai authorities are helping neighboring governments to take unlawful actions against refugees and dissidents from abroad, making Thailand increasingly unsafe for those fleeing persecution.These targets of transnational repression have gotten caught up in a “swap mart” in which foreign dissidents are effectively traded for critics of the Thai government living abroad.The Thai government should investigate alleged…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Thailand: State-backed digital violence used to silence women and LGBTI activists
~ Alice Munro followed the back roads of stories, mapping routes home to southwestern Ontario
~ Sports are supposed to be for all – but new research reveals just how few LGBTQI+ people play sport
~ Investigating social media harm is a good idea, but parliament is about to see how complicated it is to fix
~ Popeye’s battle shows how big businesses protect their trademarks – even when they have no plans to come to NZ
~ Floating robots reveal just how much airborne dust fertilises the Southern Ocean – a key climate ‘shock absorber’
~ Like being ‘slapped’ or ‘kicked’: judicial bullying is a problem in Australian courtrooms
~ Stirring films made the Snowy scheme a nationbuilding project. Could the troubled Snowy 2.0 do the same?
~ What Honda’s big electric vehicle announcement in Ontario really means
~ Choice and control: what can the ACCC do to stop NDIS price gouging and reduce costs?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter