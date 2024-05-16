Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: State-backed digital violence used to silence women and LGBTI activists

By Amnesty International
Women and LGBTI activists in Thailand are being subjected to an online onslaught of abusive speech laced with misogynistic, homophobic and transphobic language, sexualized content and other forms of technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TfGBV), Amnesty International said in a new report released today. The report, “Being Ourselves is Too Dangerous” highlights how women and LGBTI activists […] The post Thailand: State-backed digital violence used to silence women and LGBTI activists appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Alice Munro followed the back roads of stories, mapping routes home to southwestern Ontario
~ Sports are supposed to be for all – but new research reveals just how few LGBTQI+ people play sport
~ Investigating social media harm is a good idea, but parliament is about to see how complicated it is to fix
~ Popeye’s battle shows how big businesses protect their trademarks – even when they have no plans to come to NZ
~ Thailand: ‘Swap Mart’ Targets Foreign Dissidents, Refugees
~ Floating robots reveal just how much airborne dust fertilises the Southern Ocean – a key climate ‘shock absorber’
~ Like being ‘slapped’ or ‘kicked’: judicial bullying is a problem in Australian courtrooms
~ Stirring films made the Snowy scheme a nationbuilding project. Could the troubled Snowy 2.0 do the same?
~ What Honda’s big electric vehicle announcement in Ontario really means
~ Choice and control: what can the ACCC do to stop NDIS price gouging and reduce costs?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter