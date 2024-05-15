Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Floating robots reveal just how much airborne dust fertilises the Southern Ocean – a key climate ‘shock absorber’

By Jakob Weis, Postdoctoral research associate, University of Tasmania
Andrew Bowie, Senior Research Scientist in Marine Biogeochemistry, University of Tasmania
Christina Schallenberg, Research Scientist, CSIRO
Peter Strutton, Professor, Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies, University of Tasmania
Zanna Chase, Professor, University of Tasmania
Iron-rich dust feeds phytoplankton. They are a key form of life in the Southern Ocean, which acts as a climate shock absorber.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Like being ‘slapped’ or ‘kicked’: judicial bullying is a problem in Australian courtrooms
~ Stirring films made the Snowy scheme a nationbuilding project. Could the troubled Snowy 2.0 do the same?
~ What Honda’s big electric vehicle announcement in Ontario really means
~ Choice and control: what can the ACCC do to stop NDIS price gouging and reduce costs?
~ What is allyship? A brief history, present and future
~ Postcolonial prophet or advocate of ‘barbaric justice’? A new take on the life and times of influential revolutionary writer Frantz Fanon
~ Cancer is increasingly survivable – but it shouldn’t depend on your ability to ‘wrangle’ the health system
~ Why cheap renewables are stalling
~ The brain might also have a microbiome – what you need to know
~ How supermarkets are changing their branding to make you think they’re cheaper
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter