Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What Honda’s big electric vehicle announcement in Ontario really means

By Dimitry Anastakis, Professor and LR Wilson/RJ Currie Chair in Canadian Business History, University of Toronto
In retrospect, the turnaround — and just how fast it happened — is difficult to believe.

In 2010, Ontario’s economic future looked grim. Tied as it had been for more than a century to the automobile industry, the provincial economy was in freefall.

General Motors and Chrysler went bankrupt, dozens of plants were shuttered, and tens of thousands of well-paying auto jobs were lost along…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Floating robots reveal just how much airborne dust fertilises the Southern Ocean – a key climate ‘shock absorber’
~ Like being ‘slapped’ or ‘kicked’: judicial bullying is a problem in Australian courtrooms
~ Stirring films made the Snowy scheme a nationbuilding project. Could the troubled Snowy 2.0 do the same?
~ Choice and control: what can the ACCC do to stop NDIS price gouging and reduce costs?
~ What is allyship? A brief history, present and future
~ Postcolonial prophet or advocate of ‘barbaric justice’? A new take on the life and times of influential revolutionary writer Frantz Fanon
~ Cancer is increasingly survivable – but it shouldn’t depend on your ability to ‘wrangle’ the health system
~ Why cheap renewables are stalling
~ The brain might also have a microbiome – what you need to know
~ How supermarkets are changing their branding to make you think they’re cheaper
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter