Cancer is increasingly survivable – but it shouldn’t depend on your ability to ‘wrangle’ the health system
By Kevin Dew, Professor of Sociology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Alex Broom, Professor of Sociology & Director, Sydney Centre for Healthy Societies, University of Sydney
Chris Cunningham, Professor of Maori & Public Health, Massey University
Elizabeth Dennett, Associate Professor in Surgery, University of Otago
Kerry Chamberlain, Professor of Social and Health Psychology, Massey University
Richard Egan, Associate Professor in Health Promotion, University of Otago
New research highlights common threads in cancer survivors’ stories, including the effort it takes to navigate the health system, even for a diagnosis, and the struggle to fund unsubsidised treatments.
- Wednesday, May 15, 2024