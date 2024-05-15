Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cancer is increasingly survivable – but it shouldn’t depend on your ability to ‘wrangle’ the health system

By Kevin Dew, Professor of Sociology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Alex Broom, Professor of Sociology & Director, Sydney Centre for Healthy Societies, University of Sydney
Chris Cunningham, Professor of Maori & Public Health, Massey University
Elizabeth Dennett, Associate Professor in Surgery, University of Otago
Kerry Chamberlain, Professor of Social and Health Psychology, Massey University
Richard Egan, Associate Professor in Health Promotion, University of Otago
New research highlights common threads in cancer survivors’ stories, including the effort it takes to navigate the health system, even for a diagnosis, and the struggle to fund unsubsidised treatments.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Floating robots reveal just how much airborne dust fertilises the Southern Ocean – a key climate ‘shock absorber’
~ Like being ‘slapped’ or ‘kicked’: judicial bullying is a problem in Australian courtrooms
~ Stirring films made the Snowy scheme a nationbuilding project. Could the troubled Snowy 2.0 do the same?
~ What Honda’s big electric vehicle announcement in Ontario really means
~ Choice and control: what can the ACCC do to stop NDIS price gouging and reduce costs?
~ What is allyship? A brief history, present and future
~ Postcolonial prophet or advocate of ‘barbaric justice’? A new take on the life and times of influential revolutionary writer Frantz Fanon
~ Why cheap renewables are stalling
~ The brain might also have a microbiome – what you need to know
~ How supermarkets are changing their branding to make you think they’re cheaper
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter