Why cheap renewables are stalling

By Jack Marley, Environment + Energy Editor, UK edition
Last summer, the northern hemisphere was the hottest it has been for 2,000 years.

The warnings of climate scientists are at fever pitch: halt the burning of coal, oil and gas or risk catastrophic warming of at least 2.5°C. With solar and wind energy plentiful and supposedly cheap…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
