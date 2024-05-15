Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change is a new hurdle for children’s physical activity levels in Canada

By Nicholas Kuzik, Postdoctoral Fellow, CHEO Research Institute, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Brianne Bruijns, Post-Doctoral Associate, Child Health and Physical Activity Lab, Western University
Mark S Tremblay, Professor of Pediatrics in the Faculty of Medicine, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
The changing climate is an added barrier to getting children and youth in Canada to meet the minimum guidelines for being physically active.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
