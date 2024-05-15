Climate change is a new hurdle for children’s physical activity levels in Canada
By Nicholas Kuzik, Postdoctoral Fellow, CHEO Research Institute, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Brianne Bruijns, Post-Doctoral Associate, Child Health and Physical Activity Lab, Western University
Mark S Tremblay, Professor of Pediatrics in the Faculty of Medicine, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
The changing climate is an added barrier to getting children and youth in Canada to meet the minimum guidelines for being physically active.
