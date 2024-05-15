Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN rights chief, independent experts denounce Georgia’s new ‘foreign agents’ law

The adoption of the controversial “foreign agents” law in Georgia seriously undermines the freedoms of expression and association, the UN’s top human rights official said on Wednesday.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
