How to buy a good pair of sunglasses
By Jacobo García Queiruga, Profesor Interino en el Área de Optometría (OD, MSc, PhD), Universidade de Santiago de Compostela
Verónica Noya Padín, Investigadora predoctoral - Área de Optometría, Universidade de Santiago de Compostela
Nowadays you can buy a cheap pair of sunglasses just about anywhere – from supermarkets and petrol stations to corner shops and online fashion retailers, but such ubiquity may prompt doubts as to the protection they can offer. While their lenses usually meet certain minimum UV protection requirements, their quality in other respects, such as visual clarity, is dismal.
Opticians, however, are governed by national health regulations, meaning that they have to meet higher standards such as the CE…
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 15, 2024