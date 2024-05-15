Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fossil captures starfish splitting itself in two – showing this has been happening for 155 million years

By Aaron W. Hunter, Science Guide & Visiting Researcher, Earth Sciences, University of Cambridge
One of the wildest wonders of nature is the ability of some animals to reproduce by splitting in half. There is still so much we don’t know about this process. So the discovery of a 155-million-year-old starfish fossil frozen partway through this process, published in a new study, could give scientists incredible new insights.

Our planet is teeming with invertebrates that, to our human eyes, may seem alien in the way they live and reproduce.

The starfish, or asteroid, is part of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Belief in democracy is on the decline in Africa. Traditional institutions can help restore its importance
~ Leopard DNA study in South Africa traces ancestry to ice age – and will guide conservation
~ How to buy a good pair of sunglasses
~ Britain is not as broken as everyone seems to think
~ Seagrass meadows are rapidly expanding near inhabited islands in Maldives – here’s why
~ Ukraine war: why the Russian army is still using morse code more than a century after its invention
~ The Karate Kid at 40: why the film’s lasting appeal stems from a simplistic stereotyping of the ‘mysterious east’
~ French prison break: violent scenes are a symptom of authorities’ struggle with organised crime
~ Swipe right or left? How dating apps are impacting modern masculinity
~ Have smartphones killed the art of conversation?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter