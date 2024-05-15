Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Karate Kid at 40: why the film’s lasting appeal stems from a simplistic stereotyping of the ‘mysterious east’

By Paul Bowman, Professor of Cultural Studies, Cardiff University
Forty years after the release of The Karate Kid, many fans of the film still can’t hear the name “Daniel” without wanting to add a “san” to it. They may channel the iconic teacher Mr Miyagi, with his deep guttural intensity. And they may even repeat the film’s most famous saying, “wax on, wax off”, raise their arms and stand on one leg whenever they hear that someone does karate.

But are these fragments the sum total of the film’s legacy? And are they mere harmless fun – or do they register as racism, or something like it?

Arguably, the very appeal of The Karate Kid derives…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Belief in democracy is on the decline in Africa. Traditional institutions can help restore its importance
~ Leopard DNA study in South Africa traces ancestry to ice age – and will guide conservation
~ How to buy a good pair of sunglasses
~ Fossil captures starfish splitting itself in two – showing this has been happening for 155 million years
~ Britain is not as broken as everyone seems to think
~ Seagrass meadows are rapidly expanding near inhabited islands in Maldives – here’s why
~ Ukraine war: why the Russian army is still using morse code more than a century after its invention
~ French prison break: violent scenes are a symptom of authorities’ struggle with organised crime
~ Swipe right or left? How dating apps are impacting modern masculinity
~ Have smartphones killed the art of conversation?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter