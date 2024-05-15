Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

French prison break: violent scenes are a symptom of authorities’ struggle with organised crime

By Joseph Downing, Senior Lecturer in International Relations and Politics, Aston University
A manhunt is underway in France after armed men held up a prison van to break out convicted criminal Mohamed Amra, nicknamed “the fly” (La mouche). They killed two offers and injured several more in the process.

France may not be the first European country that springs to mind when organised crime is mentioned, but Amra’s case, and his audacious escape in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses, is indicative of the pressures authorities currently face in trying to keep pace with the trade in drugs and arms.

The prison break unfolded near Rouen, in the north of the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Belief in democracy is on the decline in Africa. Traditional institutions can help restore its importance
~ Leopard DNA study in South Africa traces ancestry to ice age – and will guide conservation
~ How to buy a good pair of sunglasses
~ Fossil captures starfish splitting itself in two – showing this has been happening for 155 million years
~ Britain is not as broken as everyone seems to think
~ Seagrass meadows are rapidly expanding near inhabited islands in Maldives – here’s why
~ Ukraine war: why the Russian army is still using morse code more than a century after its invention
~ The Karate Kid at 40: why the film’s lasting appeal stems from a simplistic stereotyping of the ‘mysterious east’
~ Swipe right or left? How dating apps are impacting modern masculinity
~ Have smartphones killed the art of conversation?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter