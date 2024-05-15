Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Sunscreen won’t stop you making vitamin D – here’s what you should know

By Karl Lawrence, Research fellow, King's College London
Antony Young, Professor of Experimental Photobiology, King's College London
It’s all kicking off on social media, again. This time it’s about wearing sunscreen. The argument began when Tim Spector, a professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London, raised concerns that daily sunscreen use could lead to vitamin D deficiency.

While Spector’s post gained a lot of attention, it isn’t the first time an argument against…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
