UK/USA: Long lasting damage to global media freedom as Julian Assange back in UK court ahead of possible extradition to USA

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International’s Legal Adviser, Simon Crowther, will attend Julian Assange’s next High Court hearing on 20 May, to monitor the proceedings as an expert legal observer. The outcome of the hearing will determine whether Julian Assange will have further opportunities to argue his case before the UK courts, or if he will have exhausted all […] The post UK/USA: Long lasting damage to global media freedom as Julian Assange back in UK court ahead of possible extradition to USA appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


