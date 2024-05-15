Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Florence Nightingale overcame the limits set on proper Victorian women – and brought modern science and statistics to nursing

By Melissa Pritchard, Professor Emeritus of English and Women’s Studies, Arizona State University
For nearly 200 years, Florence Nightingale’s name has been synonymous with gentle compassion and mercy.

In the mid-19th century, Nightingale became perhaps the most celebrated woman of her era – second only to Queen Victoria – for instituting sanitation practices that sharply cut death rates…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How the manosphere found its way into the Black community
~ Term limits aren’t the answer
~ An obscure provision of Ohio law could keep Biden off the ballot there in November
~ Black holes are mysterious, yet also deceptively simple − a new space mission may help physicists answer hairy questions about these astronomical objects
~ Viruses are doing mysterious things everywhere – AI can help researchers understand what they’re up to in the oceans and in your gut
~ Gurdwaras, mosques, temples and churches: how faith groups are reviving England’s old cinemas
~ People with disabilities have sex too – so why do some doctors think otherwise?
~ Shardlake review – a gripping Tudor mystery that explores what fuelled the dissolution of the monasteries
~ It’s OK to mow in May − the best way to help pollinators is by adding native plants
~ 5 thoughts for new college grads seeking to find the right balance between meaningful work and making money
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter