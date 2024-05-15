Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

People with disabilities have sex too – so why do some doctors think otherwise?

By Sarah Earle, Professor of Social Science, School of Social Sciences, Nottingham Trent University
People with disabilities are often treated like eternal children who can’t or shouldn’t have sex but their right to a sexual life should be respectedThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How the manosphere found its way into the Black community
~ Term limits aren’t the answer
~ An obscure provision of Ohio law could keep Biden off the ballot there in November
~ Black holes are mysterious, yet also deceptively simple − a new space mission may help physicists answer hairy questions about these astronomical objects
~ Viruses are doing mysterious things everywhere – AI can help researchers understand what they’re up to in the oceans and in your gut
~ Florence Nightingale overcame the limits set on proper Victorian women – and brought modern science and statistics to nursing
~ Gurdwaras, mosques, temples and churches: how faith groups are reviving England’s old cinemas
~ Shardlake review – a gripping Tudor mystery that explores what fuelled the dissolution of the monasteries
~ It’s OK to mow in May − the best way to help pollinators is by adding native plants
~ 5 thoughts for new college grads seeking to find the right balance between meaningful work and making money
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter