Difficult work arrangements force many women to stop breastfeeding early. Here’s how to prevent this
By Andini Pramono, Research officer, Department of Health Economics, Wellbeing and Society, National Centre for Epidemiology and Population Health, Australian National University
Julie P. Smith, Honorary Associate Professor, Australian National University
Liana Leach, Associate Professor in Work-Family-Health Research, Australian National University
How can we better support breastfeeding mothers, particularly after they return to work? These are some of the policies and practical changes that evidence shows would make a difference.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 15, 2024