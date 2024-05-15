Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

World leaders fail to act as Israeli invasion of Rafah worsens humanitarian catastrophe

By Amnesty International
Despite repeated calls on Israel from heads of state, UN officials and humanitarian NGOs to refrain from expanding its ground offensive to Rafah, Israeli troops entered the governorate on May 7. Over 1.5 million people, including 600,000 children, are at serious risk; more than 450,000 Palestinians have fled Rafah since Israel first issued unlawful “evacuation […] The post World leaders fail to act as Israeli invasion of Rafah worsens humanitarian catastrophe appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
