Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The budget is full of good news, but good news isn’t the same as good management

By Kate Griffiths, Deputy Program Director, Budgets and Government, Grattan Institute
This year’s budget has “something for everyone”, with very little in the way of cuts and no new taxes.

It’s a classic “good news” pre-election budget.

Whether it is too good to be true hinges on whether this budget represents not just good news but also good economic and fiscal management.

Throwing the dice on inflation


At the centre of the budget is a big gamble on inflation.

A surge of new spending when inflation is still above the Reserve Bank’s target range is a risky move.

Several of the government’s measures, among them…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Two-thirds of us support banning pet cats from roaming. A ban would save millions of native animals – and billions of dollars
~ Symphonie of the Bicycle: on the desire to be great, and the desire to live a life with great meaning
~ Why is the government proposing caps on international students and how did we get here?
~ Mozambique: Child Soldiers Used in Raid on Northern Town
~ For a ‘future made in Australia’, we need more innovation and diverse people in science and tech
~ A Glimpse into El Salvador's ‘state of exception’
~ New Zealanders have had their say on climate adaptation: here’s where we agree and disagree
~ Israel’s invasion of Rafah will not eliminate Hamas or end the war. So, what is Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan?
~ ‘Westralia shall be free!’ How Western Australia’s secessionists stoked British fears the Empire was at risk
~ Curious Kids: why is blood red?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter