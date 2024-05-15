New Zealanders have had their say on climate adaptation: here’s where we agree and disagree
By Raven Cretney, Postdoctoral Fellow, Environmental Planning, University of Waikato
Christina Hanna, Lecturer, Environmental Planning, University of Waikato
Iain White, Professor of Environmental Planning, University of Waikato
New research has mapped public submissions to the National Adaptation Plan. With a cross-party inquiry getting under way, four imagined futures are emerging that present a way forward.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 14, 2024