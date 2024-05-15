Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
New Zealanders have had their say on climate adaptation: here’s where we agree and disagree

By Raven Cretney, Postdoctoral Fellow, Environmental Planning, University of Waikato
Christina Hanna, Lecturer, Environmental Planning, University of Waikato
Iain White, Professor of Environmental Planning, University of Waikato
New research has mapped public submissions to the National Adaptation Plan. With a cross-party inquiry getting under way, four imagined futures are emerging that present a way forward.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
