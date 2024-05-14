Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mass forced displacement in Gaza highlights urgent need for Israel to uphold Palestinians’ right to return

By Amnesty International
The current forced displacement of almost 2 million Palestinians and mass destruction of civilian property and infrastructure in the occupied Gaza Strip puts a spotlight on Israel’s appalling record of displacing Palestinians and its ongoing refusal to respect their right to return for the last 76 years, said Amnesty International marking Nakba Day. The day […] The post Mass forced displacement in Gaza highlights urgent need for Israel to uphold Palestinians’ right to return appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
