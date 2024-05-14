Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Green industry yes, conservation no: a budget for people, not for nature

By Timothy Neal, Senior lecturer in Economics / Institute for Climate Risk and Response, UNSW Sydney
Last night’s budget is another missed opportunity to arrest the poor and deteriorating state of the Australian environment.

Subsidising green industry in Labor’s Future Made in Australia policy may offer economic advantages if implemented well, but there is nothing in this budget to help address the immediate environmental crisis facing Australia.

The story so far


After being elected in 2022, Labor made a number of good promises. The new government legislated an emissions reduction target…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
