Human Rights Observatory

A student’s visa has been cancelled for links to ‘weapons of mass destruction’. What’s going on with Australian research security?

By Brendan Walker-Munro, Senior Lecturer (Law), Southern Cross University
Over the weekend, Queensland University of Technology PhD student Xiaolong Zhu became national news – and not for a good reason. Zhu is a Chinese citizen, and his visa to study in Australia has been denied…The Conversation


