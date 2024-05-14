Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Students with dyslexia face challenges transitioning to the workplace, but with support they can thrive

By Sarah Rahimi, PhD Candidate in Business Administration and Management, Concordia University
Understanding and supporting employees with dyslexia is crucial not only for the individual success of employees, but for workplaces to be more effective.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
