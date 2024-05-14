Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thai Youth Activist Dies in Custody

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Pro-democracy protesters during a mourning ceremony for Netiporn “Bung” Sanesangkhom, a Thai political activist, outside the Southern Bangkok Criminal Court on May 14, 2024. © 2024 Peerapon Boonyakiat/SOPA Image/Sipa USA via AP Photo Thai anti-monarchy activist Netiporn “Bung” Sanesangkhom, 28, died in custody in Bangkok today while on a hunger strike she began in January.Netiporn brought attention to Thailand’s cruel use of its lese majeste (insulting the monarchy) law, which punishes critics of the monarchy with up to 15 years in prison. Thai authorities had paused…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From Barbie to Thomas the Tank Engine: How entertainment brands are adapting to Generation Alpha
~ Green industry yes, conservation no: a budget for people, not for nature
~ A student’s visa has been cancelled for links to ‘weapons of mass destruction’. What’s going on with Australian research security?
~ From Bridgerton to Grey’s Anatomy, Shonda Rhimes is the queen of romance. Here’s how she gets our hearts pounding
~ I’m pregnant. Do I need a multivitamin?
~ Students with dyslexia face challenges transitioning to the workplace, but with support they can thrive
~ The 2023 Sir Paul Curran award for academic journalism goes to Barbara Sahakian
~ Protecting wildlife begins with understanding how best to counter wildlife crimes
~ Victims of Vietnam’s Formosa Toxic Spill Deserve Justice
~ Summer 2023 was northern hemisphere’s hottest for 2,000 years, tree rings show
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter