Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Taylor Swift has got the 1830s all wrong

By Emily Ireland, Lecturer in Law, University of Liverpool
Swift knows her lyrics will be scrutinised. So maybe she should have done a bit more research before saying she wanted to live in the 1830s.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Summer 2023 was northern hemisphere’s hottest for 2,000 years, tree rings show
~ Solar storms that caused pretty auroras can create havoc with technology — here’s how
~ Asylum chaos triggers fresh tensions over how to manage Ireland’s post-Brexit border
~ Europe is still in short-term crisis mode over Ukraine and lacks a vision for its post-war identity
~ Why is whooping cough surging in the UK? Falling vaccination rates may be the answer
~ Mortgage prisoners: regulatory changes and low credit scores have left thousands trapped in a cycle of high payments
~ Drake-Kendrick Lamar feud: What does the law say about defamatory lyrics?
~ Cardiac rehab is a proven but underused therapy in women, but tailored resources aim to change that
~ Weather risk can move markets months in advance: Stock traders pay attention to these 2 long-range climate forecasts
~ Electing human rights for the Dominican Republic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter