Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Glimpse into El Salvador's ’state of exception‘

By Laura Chaparro Piedrahita
Since 2022, El Salvador has imposed a state of emergency that has continued until today. The measure has profoundly affected the rights and freedoms of the population.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
