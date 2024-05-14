Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wildfire smoke is back – fires burning across Canada are already triggering US air quality alerts in the Midwest and Plains

By Charles O. Stanier, Professor of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering, University of Iowa
Gregory Carmichael, Professor of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering, University of Iowa
Peter S. Thorne, University of Iowa Distinguished Chair, Professor of Environmental Health, University of Iowa
States could be in for another summer of unhealthy wildfire smoke as ‘zombie fires’ resurface in western Canada and more blazes break out in the dry conditions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
