Wildfire smoke is back – fires burning across Canada are already triggering US air quality alerts in the Midwest and Plains
By Charles O. Stanier, Professor of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering, University of Iowa
Gregory Carmichael, Professor of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering, University of Iowa
Peter S. Thorne, University of Iowa Distinguished Chair, Professor of Environmental Health, University of Iowa
States could be in for another summer of unhealthy wildfire smoke as ‘zombie fires’ resurface in western Canada and more blazes break out in the dry conditions.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 14, 2024