Wars cause widespread pollution and environmental damage − here’s how to address it in peace accords

By Richard Marcantonio, Assistant Professor of Management and Organization, University of Notre Dame
Josefina Echavarria Alvarez, Professor of the Practice in International Peace Studies, University of Notre Dame
War is wreaking havoc on land, water and critical infrastructure in Ukraine and Gaza. Two experts on peace and conflict explain how to include such impacts in peace agreements.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
