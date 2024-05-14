Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Asian Jewish Americans have a double reason to celebrate their heritage in May

By Samira Mehta, Associate Professor of Women and Gender Studies & Jewish Studies, University of Colorado Boulder
May is both Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and Jewish American Heritage Month. Two entirely separate commemorations for two entirely separate communities, right?

Think again. Not only do Asian American Jews exist, but we come from a variety of places and come to Judaism in a range of ways.

Centuries of history


Some Asian American Jews come from long-standing Jewish communities in Asia. The two…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
